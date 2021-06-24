The Palestine Police Department will launch its police trading card program during the local Independence Day celebration on July 3.
This will be the first edition of the “Palestine Police Cop Card” program and it will include baseball style trading cards featuring officers photos with a short biography and a personal message to kids.
The cards will be distributed at the fireworks celebration at Steven Bennett Park.
The Cop Card program was developed for children 5 to 15 years of age, but does not mean children of other ages, or even adults, cannot collect the cards. Everyone is encouraged to participate.
The Cop Card program is designed to help familiarize the children with the police officers in the community to establish a trusting bond between the children and the officers. By the officers personally handing out these cards, there will be an opportunity for interaction that will lead to kids feeling comfortable while speaking to an officer.
“We want children to feel comfortable enough to seek out a police officer when a parent is not around if they feel they are in danger or need help,” said Michele Herbert, Palestine Police community liaison.
If a child collects all 23 cards, they will be entered in a drawing for prizes. Prizes include a bike, in each age group 5 to 8 years, 9 to 12 years and 13 to 15 years. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the program on Thursday, August 12.
Complete rules and guidelines can be seen online at: http://bit.ly/. Children entering the drawing must turn in their trading card checklist by Wednesday, August 11.
This program is an interactive and positive community initiative for Palestine youth and their families to get to know more about the officers within their police department. It will promote interaction with officers in the community, as families can collect the cards through personal contact with officers on the streets.
Once the program is officially started on July 3, officers will carry a compliment of their respective cards to distribute to youth they meet in the neighborhoods and throughout the city.
Funding for this program was provided by Chris Wilsey of Tennessee Colony who is concerned with the negative publicity that our law enforcement faces today. His goal is to help change the negative perception of police officers and shed light on all the positive things that police officers do for our community.
