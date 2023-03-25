Brighton Bedre, 7, of Elkhart, is gearing up to run in the Elementary America Pageant. Brighton is the daughter of Brian and Christine Bedre, and sister to big brother Buck. She is the 2023 Miss Texas Elementary America First Grade.
The Elementary America Pageant is a very competitive pageant in which participants compete with students in their respective grade-levels. Brighton will compete with girls across the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.
As a service project, Brighton collects used, unwrapped or wrapped broken crayons and sends them to the Crayon Initiative. She chose this project because she loves art, especially painting and drawing.
The Crayon Initiative is a non-profit organization dedicated to recycling used and unwanted crayons to preserve our environment and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination. According to their website, used crayons do not biodegrade but create a waxy sludge in landfills. The Crayon Initiative gives these discarded crayons new purpose by remanufacturing them into ergonomically shaped crayons, providing them to hospitals at no cost. The Crayon Initiative sends free crayons to over 240 hospitals across the United States.
In 2021, Brighton collected 164 pounds of broken crayons. For each pound of broken crayons collected the company can make around five new boxes. In 2022, collected she around 650 pounds of crayons to recycle, which made 3,000 boxes. Her goal this year is 800 pounds.
To help Brighton reach her goal, you can drop your used crayons off at the Palestine Herald-Press and Chick-fil-A.
According to her mother, Brighton has been on a break after competing at Nationals in Florida for USA National Miss in July, finishing in the top six, but is ramping back up for pageant season.
Christine shared that not only did Brighton place well for her first national pageant this past summer, she also won the Positive Pageantry award at the USA National Miss pageant, a coveted award for positivity, behavior and interactions with others.
In first grade now, Brighton still loves art and reading. She won a photo contest in November, ran the Freeze Your Buns 5K in December, was an angel in her church’s Christmas pageant and helped with Wreaths Across American in 2022. She closed her chapter as the 2022 USA National Miss Texas Jr. Princess in January and was treated to a shopping trip at American Girl and a photoshoot.
Recently she was featured with the 903 Jeep Club in the Dogwood Art & Music Festival Parade and was in her class musical, “The Bear Went Over the Mountain.”
Brighton began participating in pageants as infant, but really caught the bug in 2021 winning Petite Miss East Texas in Lufkin.
These competitions all promote age appropriate, natural looks with contestants competing in categories that include casual wear, gown, fun fashion and interview.
In 2021, Brighton received several pageant titles, including 2021 Petite Miss East Texas, 2021 Petite Miss Rodeo, 2021 Petite Miss Autumn Fest and Supreme Queen Ages 4 through 18 years old, 2021 Little Miss WinterFare, Miss Fall Frolic Supreme Queen 2021 and 2021 National American Miss Texas Top 10 finalist.
Brighton takes her pageant work very seriously. Practicing with two coaches, one for modeling and one for interview. She has also participated in judging pageants, making public appearances and being a featured guest in parades.
Brighton has aspirations of one day being Miss Texas and Miss America.
When she’s not practicing for pageants and collecting crayons, Brighton enjoys art, dance, gymnastics, T-ball, spending time with her brother, reading and snow cones. She also loves animals and thinks she might want to be a veterinarian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.