National Handwashing Awareness Week begins Sunday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 11, in observance of the importance of proper hand hygiene technique. Hand washing is a fundamental way to prevent getting sick and reduce the spread of germs and viruses, such as respiratory, diarrheal, food borne and travel related illnesses.
How does handwashing prevent the spread?
Some viruses have a protective fatty coating that surround it, such as COVID-19. By using soap and lathering for 20 seconds, germs and chemicals are physically removed.
According to the Centers for Diseases Control, soap lather forms pockets that trap germs, dirt, and chemicals and removes them while rinsing. Soap and water offer the best deterrence but when this is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
The most common respiratory infections, including flu, colds, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, coronavirus, etc., are caused by viral pathogens and can be reduced by 16%, when practicing handwashing.
Similarly, foodborne illnesses like salmonella, listeria and norovirus, can be transmitted through handling raw meats, like chicken and then preparing other foods without having properly washed hands.
Other ways germs can spread is by touching your mask; touching contaminated surfaces that are frequented by others such as doorknobs, tables, gas pumps, shopping carts; touching your eyes, mouth, and nose; and coughing, sneezing, and blowing your nose then touching people's hands and/or objects.
What can we do to help prevent the spread?
According to Extension Program Specialist Julie Tijerina, by remembering key times to wash our hands, we can reduce getting sick or spreading the germs.
Some of these key times, according to the CDC, include:
• Before, during and after preparing food
• Before and after eating food
• Before and after caring for someone who is sick with vomiting and diarrhea
• Before and after treating a cut or wound
• After using the toilet
• After changing diapers or cleaning a person after they have used the bathroom
• After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
• After touching garbage
Tijerina offers CDC's 5-Steps to correct handwashing:
1. With clean running water, wet hands and apply soap
2. By rubbing hands together, create a lather focusing under nails and between fingers
3. Scrub for 20 seconds
4. Rinse with clean running water
5. Using a clean towel, dry hands
