A year ago Texas land sold for an average of $3,000 an acre. Now, 12 months later Texas farm and ranch land is $3,250 an acre. This nearly 10% increase is good for sellers who want their money to use elsewhere. For many of those old Texas family ranches, selling out for megabucks satisfies the family members who have little interest in the ranching/farming legacy of their ancestors.
In our neck of the woods what land is selling for is a roller coaster. Some properties that sold for less than $1,000 an acre 15 years ago, are now selling for five to six times that figure. In what the Texas Real Estate Commission calls Northeast Texas, sales price rose 12% in the last year. Today average East Texas land is averaging $5,420 an acre—and buyers are flocking to bid and buy.
Along the Gulf Coast and the Brazos Bottom, sales price so far this year averaged $7,069 an acre. The only parts of Texas not recording increased prices were in the Panhandle and South Plains. Price per acre dropped 4% to $1,120 an acre compared to the year before.
One thing for sure, those deep pockets buying Texas properties at record prices can’t pay the mortgage with income from farming or ranching. That just will not work!
Recreation, retirement and just a place to get away from the frenzies of the city are bringing these newcomers to our area.
For those wanting a piece of Texas, just do your homework. Do your due diligence before signing a contract. Spend a few days exploring the neighborhood of interest. Talk to the nearby homeowners—ask about the rating of schools. Don’t get caught buying something on a dirt road that runs to nowhere. Make sure cell phone service—along with water and electricity are available. And keep in mind that we have a houseful of real estate agents available. Choose one or a team that works for the buyer—not the other way around. Don’t sign off on an agreement that ties the prospective buyer to a certain agent for an extended period of time. A real estate purchase is big business and must be handled as such!
The radical leftists—all with a D in their title, are doing their utmost to disrupt what we in Texas take for granted. Fort Hood, a gigantic military facility near Temple and Killeen, covers thousands of acres and is used as a training place for thousands of military folks every year. Established in 1942, Fort Hood was named for John Bell Hood, a Kentucky native who served as a United States Army officer in Texas. He resigned his commission in the Army at the start of the Civil War and commanded the Texas Brigade. Now, General Hood, who led many of our Texas Confederate soldiers in battle, is on the list of those who want his name abolished from Fort Hood. Hood is having his record—and his name—trashed by the radicals who want anything and everything related to the Confederacy struck from the record books. Like many of our readers of these newspaper columns I figure I am lucky to still have land and a home in the state I love. All that may be in jeopardy if the leftists figure out my great grandfather John Taylor McQueen was a Confederate standard bearer. Born on a plantation near Cheraw, S.C. in 1827, John Taylor served a stint in the U.S. Army and fought in the Mexican War of 1848. He came to Texas in 1854 and raised a family on a farm near Latexo. Along came the Civil War and he signed up—horse, firearms and all—in the Texas Calvary.
He did not own a slave in Texas, and like thousands of other Texans, he enlisted in the fight for freedom from the politicians who wanted the South to continue under their thumb. Thank God above, he stood for his beliefs and would not let the Yankee government dictate his future! That’s –30—horace7338@live.com.
