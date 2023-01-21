At a local insane asylum, I arranged to interview a typical resident as part of my study on the human condition and how we got that way. I found my subject sitting by himself at a bare metal table, spelling out the word ‘oxymoron’ in grains of rice on the hard metal surface. He began by telling me, as a professor to a student, if ever I were to fall in love, to make sure it was with a woman and not an oxymoron. He laughed for an uncomfortable amount of time at his clever phrase, then set about describing a woman’s nature; how she often as not expressed interest by exhibiting indifference. This was an oxymoron, a word, condition, or situation composed of internally contradictory meanings.
Idly tapping his temple with an index finger, he proposed that there exists no greater force in the universe, beyond even gravity, than that which draws a boy to a girl, and vice versa. Vice versa, he explained, is the opposite of an oxymoron. Vice versa implies equality and interchangeability of elements. Love is nothing like vice versa, it’s an oxymoron on steroids. He once upon a time devoted his every waking minute to winning over a classmate who caught his fancy.
As he spoke, the man idly snatched at thoughts floating in the air like imaginary gnats, as if to catch them before they escaped. It was hard not to sympathize with the poor fellow despite his obvious unbalanced state.
He entered the adult world handsome, smart, motivated and industrious. He had all the ingredients for attracting a mate. To his logical mind, the subject of his infatuation was bound to reciprocate. He thought the girl was the most amazing creature he had ever seen. He was attracted to her down to his molecules. He paused, held up a grain of rice as if a molecule, then ate it.
Men are drawn to women like moths to a flame and are not shy about admitting it. The female of the species may feel the same but often appear to do the opposite. It made no sense. Friends told him that with girls, nothing made sense. Sometimes they said no when they meant yes, and vice versa, but you could never tell. It was a tricky game, conducted in a minefield, blindfolded. One false move and you could lose a leg. He didn’t quite know how to proceed. He wasn’t sure if the girl was interested in him or if she was just stringing him along to see if he was a serious prospect.
She filled his everyday thoughts and dominated his whole attention. The girl instinctively used his infatuation to her advantage. Instinct can be defined as knowing without knowing- another oxymoron. Men have instinct, but it’s of the defective, underdeveloped, crippled variety. Women have instincts so well-honed they purr like a kitten.
The two dated through college, but he could never get her to commit to anything. Convinced the girl must be testing him for potential, he threw himself into proving his worth. After graduating with honors, he landed a career position at at prestigious company. It came with tangible benefits- retirement, vacations, insurance, even dental. He dressed well, took baths, brushed his teeth regularly, bought her gifts, drove a nice car. He proposed ninety-nine times; she declined a hundred. He had invested his whole self in winning her over. But it was not to be.
Over time, the man became increasingly despondent, distracted, unable to concentrate. His health declined. He wasn’t the same person anymore and he could feel it. On one particularly dismal day she sat him down, patted his hand, apologized, and broke up. She assured him over and over it wasn’t his fault. Despite his fine qualities and potential and her genuine affection for him, she was just not ready to settle down to any sort of long-term relationship, not with him or anyone else.
It took some time, but the man accepted the reality of it. He concluded it had been futile to invest so much time in someone who didn’t possess the capacity to return true love. He actually felt pity for the poor unfortunate girl.
A few months later, moving on with his life at last, he learned she had eloped with some guy from the neighborhood, a regular working stiff possessed of barely a high school education. And they were already expecting their first child. Upon hearing the news, our subject began a slow and steady downward spiral. He checked himself into an institution where he remains to this day engaged in endless internal debate and with anyone who will listen, spelling out ‘oxymoron’ in grains of rice on a shiny metal table. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
