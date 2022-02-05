A wife rules the indoors and pretends to let the husband rule the outdoors. Indoors, there’s activity going on around the clock. If you ever wondered what Disneyland was like behind the scenes when the tourists weren’t around, it is probably something like what our house is when there is no company. It is constantly being rearranged and dusted and cleaned and buffed and washed and ironed. It’s a never-ending but necessary process, hard enough to accomplish without the distraction of a husband who leaves socks on the floor, plates on the table or his pillow on the couch.
My wife says I am the messiest person on earth or first cousins to the fellow who is. My habits do sometimes come in direct conflict with hers and since she rules all things under the roof, her habits rule. One of my habits is to leave a jacket draped over a handy chair until I head upstairs later. This is a sign of disrespect. It amounts to thumbing your nose at the lady of the house after she has spent the entire day putting it in order. I get that. It is futile to try and explain to her that I was going upstairs later and would collect the jacket then. If she could have just been a little more patient, there would have been no evidence that a crime had ever been committed.
In an attempt to get her to see my side, I point out that she sets a neatly folded pile of towels, socks, wash cloths, etc on the third stair step all the time. By mutual agreement, whoever heads upstairs at any given time will take a few items with them to save her worry and labor. I do this all the time and did try one time to point out the similarities of this practice to my habit of leaving a jacket draped over a chair. This logic has no remedial effect on my lovely bride’s sense of order. I did once mention that I have come near to tumbling over her pile of towels and wash cloths many times, and only my keen acrobatic skills have prevented injury and unnecessary hospitalization. She is not impressed with my testimony.
Scene switch: We are outdoors. It is a sunny Spring day and the grass is sprouting up from its winter nap. Being as I am lord and master of the outdoors, I fire up my Kubota and give the lawn its first good haircut. The wife sees my efforts as she goes about her duties on the back porch. She smells the new mown grass and decides to come outdoors and putter around in the flower beds. She is shortly engaged in tossing every sort of weed and stem out on the lawn I have just mowed. There is a comparison here that cries out for mention at a more appropriate time. Later, she lets Max and Lulu out to roam the back yard while we work. In about six seconds, both dogs discover I have left a gate open, the better to come and go on my rounds. The wife shouts at me and takes off running after them, but I have CCR playing on my headphones and don’t hear her. I do see her jumping up and down and and running and waving her arms in the air. I wonder if she got stung by a wasp or picked up a garter snake. The dogs are off towards the pasture, chasing cows up and down the fence row. It takes a good while to catch them and even more to clean cattle exhaust off their paws. A good husband would have anticipated this eventuality and kept the gates closed at all times except when required, but laziness overtook him, a clear case of willful neglect.
Later that evening, dusk has approached and we are headed indoors. My bride stops dead in her tracks at the kitchen table, having spotted a jacket over a chair. In exasperation, she tells me ‘for the last time’ to take it upstairs with me, reminding me how I never ever listen to her, despite her earnest pleas. She says I have a terminal case of ‘oppositional defiance.’ Her eyebrow is up, her arms crossed. It has been a long day and she is at the end of her patience. I step towards the jacket. Before I can fetch it, she frowns, leans close and realizes it’s not my jacket at all, but hers. “You want me to hang that up for you?” I ask with a smile but she smiles back and goes off to hang it up herself. Wedded bliss thus reestablished, so passes another pleasant evening deep in the heart of East Texas, near as I can tell.
