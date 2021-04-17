In all my years on this earth, I have never witnessed a tree frozen to death, but after the recent ice storm, I now have many to contemplate, one right in my front yard. Pine trees are evergreens. They aren’t supposed to ever go brown and leafless unless struck by lightning or infested with pine bark beetles. But right out the front door is our once healthy and beautiful pine tree, now bare and brown and looking anything but evergreen. I guess the old saying is true: “Never say never.”
All over the region, you can see pines that have been bitten by the rare, once in a generation cold snap of this past winter. Some are clearly dead among others that seem unaffected or only slightly damaged. Most all our azaleas were really hit hard and the Hawthorne shrubs killed outright, along with the banana trees out in the back yard. I’ve never seen anything like it this far south.
I have decided to try and compare the ‘never say never’ reality of a frozen dead pine tree in the front yard to the reality of the upheaval in our society today, where every established habit, tradition, belief, and historical occurrence that once seemed obvious and eternal is challenged, even assaulted, under the guise of political correctness, a killing freeze that is affecting us all. Never say never.
We live in a world today where opposing thought is no longer simply a different opinion, but can be considered hate speech, no matter the subject, no matter the side. So, who picks what is socially acceptable, politically correct? It sure isn’t me.
We live in a world today that is changing before our eyes, and not always for the better, despite advances in lifestyle, technology, medical treatment, etc. Much of it comes at the expense of personal freedoms once held sacred, especially the freedom to express yourself. At one time there was actually something called free speech which was not only allowed, but was protected and encouraged; even when it ran contrary to popular opinion or conventional wisdom. These are indeed dark and perilous times when a slip of the tongue or an ‘unwoke’ opinion gone public or some misstep from the distant past can be used to cancel out a person’s entire future position, power, influence, everything. Afterwards is left nothing but the husk of what was once a free life, like a brown and leafless tree that does little more than hold a space in the ground until it withers away completely and is forgotten. It is a sad comparison.
We have become a society afraid of its own shadow, held hostage by perverted, weaponized political correctness. Corporations leap on the politically correct bandwagon to protect the interest of the few at the expense of the many. They ultimately risk hurting the very people they were trying to support. Nobody wants to be sued or thought insensitive. No corporate spokesman, spokeswoman, or spokesperson will speak to the reality before everyone’s eyes. They will only say what they are told to say, no matter how it belies the truth. It’s as if we are told: “Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” So, what is real anymore? Who do we trust, who can we believe?
Will the day come when nobody dares speak truth to power? Have we become that meek? Does everything offend somebody somewhere and need to be shut down or frozen out of society? I see a future not unlike that written about in George Orwell’s classic novel “1984.” To quote a Wikipedia review: “Thematically, 1984 centers on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance, and repressive regimentation of persons and behaviors within society.” How appropriate this view appears today! We seem to be turning inward as thinking people, as are some of the characters in the book. We learn to put on the public face and keep our private opinions inside. We salute the government and profess all loyalty, while holding private any beliefs or opposing opinions that are too dangerous to family and career to express. I truly hope we do not descend farther into these depths; into this ‘cancel’ culture.
The pine tree out in my front yard seems to represent to me what is going on in the world today. In all my years of witness to the natural world, I would have never thought a healthy, vibrant, strong and growing pine could be frozen like it was, but there it is. And I thought I’d never see the day come when a free people’s individual rights so hard won were taken away so easily. Yet, it happened to both even when we thought there was no way it would to either. Never say never. Near as I cab tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.