All in all, it was a crummy February- cold wet, dreary. Add to that the current state of world affairs and you wind up with a world filled not with joy and hope but with a decided lack of optimism and cheer. Today, I drove by a couple of places where diesel was over $5 a gallon. Where does it all end?
I wish I was smart enough to to know why the price of staples like fuel can rise and fall so sharply. Experts tell us uncertainty drives the stock market up or down and unrest drives the cost of oil and gas the same way. I suppose it’s true. I’d add to uncertainty and unrest another attribute: fear. Obviously we are all thrown off our happy little game plans by fear. There seems to be a lot of that going around these days.
Dealing with Putin is like dealing with the school bully, on a global scale. He threatens everyone with the specter of nuclear destruction if we don’t let him take what he wants. And what he wants at the moment is Ukraine. And what does he want after Ukraine? Who knows, but the answer sure isn’t peaceful coexistence with the rest of us.
In this world, whether on the global stage or the schoolyard, bullies have always tried to dominate those around them through fear and intimidation. A logical person would see that peace and harmony are superior to threats and violence. But some folks are just mean and unhappy. I think that is what we are dealing with, a mean, unhappy bully who has us all shaking in our boots.
I have had to face bullies at different times in my life as have we all at some point or the other. I realize that a black eye is far less a worry than a nuclear bomb, but a bully is a bully. And there is no negotiating or fair dealing with this man that is going to cure the situation.
I have lost sleep worrying over bullies at different times, dreading the confrontation. I have ducked my head and tried to avoid any confrontation. But bullies keep coming as long as their victims keep running. The thing to do, when dealing with a bully or any unpleasant situation, is to first ask yourself the question: “What is the worst that could happen?” In the case of current world tensions, it is obvious what the worst is global nuclear war; mutual assured destruction (MAD). We sure don’t need that, and we sure don’t need to do anything to egg it on if we can do anything to avoid it. But we do need to find a way to quit running and face it head on.
I wish I was wise enough to to say the Russian people would not allow Putin to plunge us into WW3. I hope they will do something, but the people of Russia seem about as intimidated as the rest of the world, excepting Ukraine. It appears to me this tyrant will never back down on his own and we don’t need to aggravate the situation and make it any worse than it is. But this is the big question in all this: Is Putin really willing to risk the possible destruction of his entire nation just to get his way in the game of thrones that we find ourselves playing? Or is he bluffing? What is the worst that could happen? Once we accept that horrid possibility, we can deal with it clear-eyed.
Bullies have to be confronted. They have to be called out. We can access the risk and rationalize a myriad of options, but it has to be faced. Giving him what he wants today only emboldens him to take more tomorrow. This has to stop.
My hope is that cooler heads will prevail in Russia and pull Putin back into reality. We don’t have to like each other to be peaceful neighbors. Right now, Putin is saber rattling at the rest of the world while he destroys Ukraine and its citizens city by city. His threats hold the rest of the world back while he rapes an entire nation.
As I said at the beginning, I wish I was wise enough to to know how to defuse all this, to get us back into some kind normalcy. The heck of it is, maybe all this is normal, just updated to the 21st century: Man’s inhumanity to man. This has to end and it has to end soon, before the greater part of humanity winds up just another layer of sediment stacked atop the dinosaurs; bones and ashes to be puzzled over by some future race of archeologists. Near as I can tell.
