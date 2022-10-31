Cooler temperatures will be here before you know it, and the warm days of summer will seem like a distant memory. Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas (BBB) and The United States Department of Energy encourage homeowners to conduct a home energy assessment to determine how slight corrections could make your home more energy efficient and likewise lower energy costs and reminds consumers to have a
“Although he National Weather Service is predicting warm and dry conditions for our area this winter,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “It’s still important to perform a winter assessment to make sure your home is prepared for cooler temperatures.”
BBB offers these tips when preparing your home for the colder weather:
Schedule HVAC maintenance. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, preventive maintenance can help save you up to 25% in energy costs. Heating contractors near you can help you professionally service your heating unit.
Clean those gutters. A buildup of leaves and other debris can cause your gutters and downspouts to not drain properly. Improper draining can make water spill over your gutters which can lead to foundation/basement damage and damage to your fascia boards. In the winter, ice dams can form that can let snow melt underneath your shingles. To get a listing of gutter contractors near you, visit BBB.org.
Inspect your roof. Damaged or loose shingles can let in water and ice during the winter which can create interior damage. Visit BBB.org to get a listing of roofing contractors near you.
Test your smoke and carbon dioxide detectors. Making sure these important safety tools are in proper working condition is easy and vital to ensuring the safety of those in your home. The National Fire Protection Association offers great information on installing and maintaining smoke alarms. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has information on carbon monoxide detectors.
Check your window and doors for drafts. Adding caulk and weather stripping helps prevent leakage of cold air into your home as well as spiders and insects. Also check where pipes and wires enter your home.
Organize your garage. You will undoubtedly use your garage a lot more in the colder months. Get rid of trash and clutter and make sure your snow shovel and other winter-use items are easily accessible. Fill/repair any cracks or holes you see to prevent bugs and rodents from entering that will be seeking refuge from the cold. Find garage organizers near you.
Inspect your driveway. The frequent freezing and thawing conditions in many areas, along with tree roots and ground shifting, can cause driveways to develop areas of needed repair. Fall is a great time to fill cracks and sealcoat to prevent wintertime water/ice damage. Find driveway repair contractors near you.
Tend to the outside water supply. Cover up your outside water spigot(s). Spigot covers help keep the exterior pipes from freezing and are reasonably priced at your local hardware store. Empty hoses of any water and move them indoors.
Sweep your chimney. Having the soot and possible blockages or creosote build-up helps reduce the risk of a chimney fire and can improve the efficiency of your fireplace. BBB.org is a great place to find a chimney sweep near you.
Change the direction of your ceiling fan. In the colder months, you want your fan moving the warm air down, which means having your blades turn clockwise.
Check any professionals you may hire. Go to BBB.org to check the trustworthiness of a business. Do a general online search on a business to see what kind of reviews and other information may be available.
Please report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices to BBB Scam Tracker. Remember, great businesses are out there. Always look for the BBB seal; it’s the Sign of a Better BusinessSM . Start with companies you can trust by going to bbb.org.
BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. There are over 100 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.