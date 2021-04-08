The Palestine and Elkhart branches of Commercial Bank of Texas to honor area law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS crews for their service with a First Responders Breakfast Friday, April 9.
“At Commercial Bank of Texas, we feel that we can only prosper as the community prospers,” said Jessica Nau-Jones, Vice President and Branch Manager at both Palestine and Elkhart locations. “We appreciate all of the hard work from our first responders and everything that they do to support our community. Commercial Bank of Texas wants to give back and show all of our first responders our appreciation and support through providing a complimentary breakfast.”
Open to all local fire, police and EMT/EMS first responders, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the community room of the Palestine bank branch, 412 E. Lacy St.
“Guests are more than welcome to sit in our community room to eat or take it on the go if they need,” said Stacy Kolander, Anderson County Business Development Specialist for Commercial Bank of Texas.
Breakfast will include a taco bar, donuts, fresh fruit, and more.
“We are so excited to be able to host this First Responders Breakfast. Commercial Bank of Texas is passionate about giving back to our community,” Kolander said.
Please bring badge or ID to present at arrival.
For more information, call 903-731-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.