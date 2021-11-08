General housekeeping items were the focus of the Anderson County Commissioners Court meeting on Monday.
During the meeting the Commissioners approved:
• the consent agenda items including budget amendments, payment of the bills and a utility crossing county roads,
• the preliminary reading for Star Creek Subdivision, located on FM 645 and ACR 2210,
• the dates of Commissioners Court and the county holiday schedule,
• the contact for the East Texas Council of Governments FM 2022 Regional Juvenile Evaluation Program,
• the 2022 coverage rate for the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Liability,
• and the Land Use Agreement with Kenneth Flowers, Anderson County Road 435 for Pct. 3 Road and Bridge Department.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
