The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved the order for a special Texas Constitutional Amendment Election during its second bi-monthly meeting Monday, March 21.
The special election is set for Saturday, May 7.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are two propositions on the ballot for the May election. They are:
• Proposition Number 1 – proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of property taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled in order to reflect any statutory reduction in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the person’s homestead from the preceding tax year.
• Proposition Number 2 – proposes a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
The Commissioners Court also approved an inter-local agreement to host the city of Palestine’s May Council election in conjunction and a consolidation of polling locations.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments and utility crossing county roads,
• a quote from Neches Plumbing in the amount of $1,469.36 for plumbing work at 906 Market St.,
• the annual contract between the county and Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department,
• the annual contract between the county and Neches Volunteer Fire Department,
• and the annual contract between the county and Palestine Southside Volunteer Fire Department.
No action was taken on allowing the Sheriff’s Office to utilize the jail space at the Juvenile Detention Center for records storage.
With no further business the meeting adjourned at 10:10 a.m.
