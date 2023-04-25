The Anderson County Commissioners Court heard public hearings for two proposed abatements during its Monday, April 24 meeting.
Commissioners heard proposals and public comments on proposed abatements for two solar energy companies.
Skull Creek Solar, LLC will build a proposed $1.47 million facility in the Cayuga school district and Neches Solar, LLC has proposed a $409 million plant NE of the former Alcoa plant.
The tax abatement agreements on both ventures not only include payments to the county in lieu of taxes over the course of a 10-year abatement period, but also provide similar payments to the school districts involved. The abatements provide Anderson County with a measure of control and protection, as agreements include protection against possible degradation of roads, bridges and other county-maintained structures as well as financial support and training for area fire departments to maintain readiness in case of electrical fires.
Slocum Independent School District Superintendent Cliff Lasiter spoke in favor of the Neches Solar project.
"We do have an approved Chapter 313 agreement, and it's a really big deal for Slocum ISD,” Lasiter said. “Not just for our school but for our taxpayers. Over the ten years of the abatement we'll receive approximately $5.7 million. That's a lot of money for a school our size, and it's also a lot of money for our community. It will allow us to hire that extra teacher that we haven't been able to hire for the past few years. We also built a new school and we have a bond that we will be able to pay off early as a benefit to our taxpayers. It's a win/win for our district."
The court unanimously approved to create reinvestment zones, enter into road use agreements and adopt tax abatement agreements with both solar energy companies.
In other business, the court approved Information Technology infrastructure invoices from Flair Data in the amounts of $116,000 for data storage, $88,000 for data processing and $40,000 for data switching. The infrastructure will move all data storage to the Anderson County IT department and will include emergency catastrophic backup. The new plan will not only be a significant savings over using outside vendors, but will increase security over sensitive data. All quoted amounts were included within the IT department's current budget and required no additional funds.
Commissioners did not approve a bid by Otis Elevator to modernize the elevator in the Agriculture Building. Commissioners voted instead to seek further bids on less costly solutions to bring the building into ADA compliance.
The Court denied a public hearing to determine whether to establish an access road to CR 1204 or CR 1200.
During the meeting the Commissioners also approved:
* the Consent agenda items,
• a quote in the amount of $3,155 from Boone & Boone Construction to replace carpet in the Adult Probation conference room to be paid from Opioid Settlement Funds,
• renewal of an agreement with Lexis Nexis State/Local Government Law Library subscription for both patron and professional user agreements for the period of May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2026,
• shipping costs for Neches Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of 483.30 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• to order gas detectors for Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $3897 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• to order radios for Tucker Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $2796.50 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the installation of an additional generator pad for Montalba Water in the amount of $745 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• and an 8% increase for meal service cost for Anderson County Jail from Five Star Correctional Services effective May 1.
