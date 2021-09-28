The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading its vehicle fleet with five new four-wheel drive Chevrolet pickup trucks.
During its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, the Anderson County Commissioners Court approved a letter of intent to Caldwell Country Chevrolet for the order of five trucks at a buy board contract cost of $36,047 each for the Sheriff’s Office with a deliver date for 2022.
The total cost for the order is $180,235 to be paid from the 2022 fiscal year authorized funds.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, during the flooding and freezes, his deputies only had one four-wheel drive vehicle, which limited the department in being able to perform its duties.
“Trucks will be more durable in the county, on the roads and areas we are traveling,” Flores said. “Sedans don’t hold up as well as trucks and we will receive a much better standard warranty.”
Flores said these trucks will be police packaged, four-door, four-wheel drives, modified with emergency equipment and a cage with bench seating in the back.
The commissioners heard the preliminary information from Jeffery Shane Bentley on the proposed Bentley Subdivision to be located on Anderson County Road 2213 and FM 320.
The commissioners also heard a speech on eminent domain from the Future Farmers of America speaking team from Elkhart Independent School District.
No one was present during the public hearing to speak for or against lowering the speed limit on Anderson County Road 2207, 2208 and 2209 from 60 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.
During the meeting, the commissioners approved:
• the consent agenda items including the payment of bills, budget amendments and departmental reports;
• the purchase of stylist pens for the election office in the amount of $1,665 to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds;
• a donation made to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $982.50;
• authorization for the auditor’s office to go out for bids for 13 months, one payment lease/purchase, on four new Mack dump trucks;
• and renewal of the Workers’ Compensation Program for 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.