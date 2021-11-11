In a special called meeting, the Anderson County Commissioners Court Wednesday canvassed the votes from the Constitutional Amendment Election.
No fault was found with the election and the canvass was approved.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, which included the payment of bills, budget amendments and utility crossing county roads,
• a quote from Acoustical Ceilings, LLC, in the amount of $3,188 to install acoustical ceilings at the county’s building located at 904 Market St.,
• a quote in the amount of $4,296 for signage at the county's building located at 519 N. Sycamore,
• and the purchase of a Canon IR Advance DX 475Li, at a cost of $6,748.14 and $40 monthly maintenance for the Sheriff’s Office.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
