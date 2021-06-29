The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved the employment of Fitzpatrick Architects for the redesign and construction of the Palestine Civic Center during its second bi-monthly meeting on Monday.
The approval for Fitzpatrick’s hiring was made contingent on specified changes to the contract suggested by the court’s general council. The changes were sent to Fitzpatrick for approval.
The court expects the renovations to be complete by May 2022.
The court then approved a certification for the Stockman’s Cafe location to be considered “wet,” pursuant to House Bill 1729, which takes effect on Sept. 1.
The cafe, inside of the Anderson County Livestock Exchange, located at the corner of Hwy 287 and Hwy 294, was recently annexed by the city of Elkhart, and is wanting to add beer and wine to its menu.
The court also approved authorization to allow Deputy Jimmy Chambers to purchase a gun from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Rudy Taylor informed the court that Chambers was retiring at the end of June and the state allows officers in good standing the purchase of one duty weapon. Chambers met the criteria and has chosen his sidearm.
During the meeting, the court also approved the consent agenda items, including budget amendments, the payment of the
