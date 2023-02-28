The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved upgrades for the Elkhart annex during Monday’s regular meeting.
A quote from Calvary Construction included the removal and installation of new carpet, installation of a new cove base, removal of all exterior vinyl siding, repair of wood rot on exterior walls, installation of foam board insulation, installation of 6” Hardie lap siding, installation of Hardie window and door trim, caulk and paint and clean-up. The total cost for the job was $18,699, and will be paid out of Capital Outlay with funds from the Local Assistance Consistency Fund.
“They’re going to put on that Hardie board siding where we won’t have to worry about that vinyl siding just breaking,” said County Judge Carey McKinney. “Weed eaters and lawn mowers throwing rocks has put holes in the siding, and of course over time being in the sun that siding gets brittle over time.”
Commissioners also approved a quote from Joel’s Decorating Center in the amount of up to $6,484 for the installation of blinds in the District Judges’ offices to be paid for by the Local Assistance Consistency Fund as well.
Palestine Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum spoke to the Commissioners Court regarding the upcoming National Historical Marker Day, April 28. The city, along with the Anderson County Historical Commission, plans to organize groups of volunteers for the upkeep and maintenance of Historical Markers in and around the Palestine area. Judge McKinney noted that Anderson County is second only to Galveston County in the number of historical buildings and sites in the state of Texas.
No action was necessary following the presentation.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads and departmental reports
• the annual contract between Anderson County and the 84 East Volunteer Fire Department,
• the purchase of an air compressor in the amount of $869.99 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds,
• a proposal from Kofile that addresses the imaging and indexing of Patent Records in the amount of $6,509.60 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds,
• and declaring a Ricoh Copier model # MP 4002 as surplus, replacing it with Ricoh Copier model # IMC2500 for the County Clerk’s Office to be paid out of the County Clerk’s Records Management Fund.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
