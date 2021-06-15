The Anderson County commissioners are working to be proactive in the event of future extreme weather conditions by purchasing three backup generators to be used when communication lines are down.
The generators were approved during the Commissioners Court meeting on Monday afternoon. The three generators are for Harcrow Road Tower, Elmwood Tower and Camp Hill Tower and will allow all county emergency personnel and crews to communicate in the event lines are damaged or downed.
The commissioners also voted to approve a donation of $5,027 from the United Way to the Anderson County Emergency Management Department. They decided the money would be put into a fund to help individuals who have lost their homes to fires or have been displaced by inclement weather and natural disasters.
The court agreed to match funds of $7,807.36 on a grant application from the Bureau of Justice for the purchase of bulletproof vests at the total price of $15,614.72 for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
During the meeting, the court also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of the bills, budget amendments and the approval of utility crossing county roads;
• the purchase of a new restraint chair for the Anderson County Jail in the amount of $3,179.22, to come out of capital outlay;
• the purchase of two replacement monitors for Jail Control from Montgomery Technology Systems in the amount of $2,010.58, to come out of capital outlay;
• an agreement with Etex to provide a secondary internet connection for the Civic Center;
• the purchase of a firearm for Anderson County Constable Pct. 2 Doug Lightfoot;
• and a proposal from Lucas Roofing to replace the roof at 811 N. Mallard in the amount of $24,650.
