The Anderson County Commissioners Court has approved a resolution in support of a Bill by Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) to named State Loop 256 the Bascom W. Bentley III Memorial Loop.
The honorable judge, who served for nearly three decades as the first 369th District Court judge, passed away in December 2017.
“This is a way to honor a man who gave 36 years of his life to Palestine, Anderson County and the State of Texas,” said County Judge Robert Johnston. “He did a lot in his lifetime in the service of the residents of Palestine and Anderson County.”
“I think he was a great man and did a lot for the community,” Commissioner Joey Hill said. “He was a man of his word, if he said it, you could take it to the bank. I think it’s a great idea to name the loop after him.”
House Bill 2521, authored by Harris, will be presented to both the House and the Senate for approval during the 87th Texas Legislative Session.
“Judge Bentley loved Palestine more than any person I’ve every known,” Harris said. “He poured himself into making our community a better place to live for every one of us. He was selfless and embodied what a true statesman and servant leader looks like. Naming our loop in his honor is just a very small gesture to show our gratitude to this great man.”
Bascom’s family said they are pleased with this honor.
“My father would be humbled and honored,” said Bonnie Bentley, daughter. “He loved Palestine and always had an idea or a project he was trying to implement. Any time we went somewhere, he loved telling people where he was from.”
“The Bentley family is truly honored by Rep. Harris and all the other community leaders that have come together to honor my father,” said Matthew Bentley, Bascom’s youngest son. “This is a big deal, and we appreciate all the hard work that has gone into this.”
Bascom spent almost four decades in service to the community that he grew up in, a rarity in this day and time.
After he earned a bachelor's of business administration degree in 1974 from the University of Texas in Austin, a juris doctor degree from the University of Houston in 1976, and was admitted to the Texas Bar Association in 1977. Bentley was appointed Palestine City Attorney, also in 1977, and served honorably for three years before becoming the Anderson County Attorney in 1980.
Bentley was elected as the Anderson County Court at law judge in 1982, and served with distinction until 1989.
Gov. William Clements, Jr. appointed Bentley as the first judge of the newly created 369th Judicial District, covering Anderson and Cherokee counties, in 1989. Bentley served the district faithfully until his retirement on March 31, 2017.
Judge Bentley served on the faculty for the Texas Center for the Judiciary in 1991; was a member of the Texas College for New Judges from 1991 to 1993, and again in 1995; was a member of the Cherokee County Bar Association and the President of the Anderson County Bar Association.
Bentley was named Citizen of the Year Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and honored by in 1985; and was given the Chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and honored by the Palestine High School Alumni Association in 2017.
