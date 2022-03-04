The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved a pay increase for the employees of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and jail.
In a presentation to the Court, Sheriff Rudy Flores suggested taking money budgeted in the fiscal year 2022 for unfilled positions and using it to give pay increases and help with the retention of employees he currently has on staff.
Flores has addressed the court on several occasions about problems with employment and retention, with heavy attention to the county pay scale for his employees.
“The economy has changed quite a bit in the last couple of years,” Flores said. “At the level we are paying, we are no longer able to attract applicants, despite my best efforts.”
Despite his attempts at advertising and hosting job fairs, they have not had any serious applications. Flores said that most communities the size of Palestine and Anderson County are paying $50,000 to $60,000 a year.
“What we are doing is 100% not working,” he said. “We need to increase it.”
Flores informed the court Thursday he had recently lost deputies to the Grapeland Police Department.
He proposed to the Court that he use unexpended salary funds from the 2022 budget, suspending three patrol salaries and three of the jail staff salaries they have not been able to fill out of the 2022 budget and distribute those funds among his staff.
“To retain the folks I have, stop the bleeding while I continue to recruit and find new applicants,” Flores said.
The jail is one employee away from being out of compliance with statepmandated minimum staffing levels, which will force the county to house inmates in another county. County Judge Robert Johnston said that housing one inmate out of county cost approximately $60 day, with the added cost of all medical and transportation.
Flores said his staff operates on 12 hour shifts. In the jail, he is mandated by the state to have one jailer per every 48 persons in confinement. With the available staff, he needs five jailers per shift every day, for four 12 hour shifts a week. To cover it at the minimum level required adequately, it would take a total of 20 employees.
“I don’t have 20 employees, I have 15,” he said.
Flores said his jailers are working overtime and signing up to cover shifts to ensure the jail is always in compliance.
“I’m proud to say my people are signing up voluntarily to cover those shifts,” he said. “They are taking pride in their work and saying, ‘We will not let this jail go out of compliance with state law. We have too much pride in what we are doing. We are going to cover this for you Sheriff.’”
Flores told the court that they should have one patrol sergeant and three deputies on duty per shift, but are currently working with two people per shift.
The proposed raises will take jailer salaries from $34,728.75 to $40,000 and a deputy from $39,690 to $44,000.
The Commissioners Court passed the item unanimously.
Jail Captain T.J. Choate said he is grateful for what the Sheriff and the Commissioners Court has done for his jail staff.
“I have 14 jailers who are extremely dedicated and hard working employees,” Choate said. “They are doing everything they can to make this situation work and to keep the jail in compliance. I’m very proud of them and all they do each and everyday and I’m grateful to the Sheriff for working with the Commissioners Court to raise their salaries.”
Flores said this is just the beginning step in his plan to retain and recruit employees for his staff.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including budget amendments, payment of the bills and utility crossing county roads,
• and authorization for the Auditor’s Office to issue requests for proposals for administrative services, and request for qualifications for professional services, for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
