The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved awarding a grant of $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to East Texas Broadband to provide fiber optic broadband to residential areas of Palestine and Anderson County during its meeting Monday, Dec. 13. The grant will be paid upon completion of the submitted and approved project.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, that included the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads and the minutes from meetings on Oct. 29, Nov. 8, Nov. 10 and two on Nov. 22,
• a bid for hauling road and bridge materials for 2022,
the annual contract between Anderson County and Montalba Volunteer Fire Department, $15,100
• Order Number O-08-2021 allowing retail fireworks permit holders to sell fireworks to the public for the December Fireworks Period of Dec. 20 to Jan. 1,
• the purchase of five Dell Latitude 5421 Laptop computers in the total amount of $8,663.95 to come out of capital outlay,
• and the purchase of a 520 gallon ARB/Overhead tank, hose and Rochester Float Gauge, from Buffalo Tank Company, to sore diesel for emergency generators, in the amount of $1,997 to come out of capital outlay.
