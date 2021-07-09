The Anderson County Commissioners Court has cancelled its Monday, July 12 meeting.
The regularly scheduled first bi-monthly meeting of the Commissioners for July has been cancelled because a quorum will not be available.
The meeting was cancelled during a special called meeting of the Commissioners Court on Friday, July 9.
During that meeting the court approved the consent agenda items that included the payment of the bills, budget amendments and minutes from the commissioners meeting on June 24 and June 28.
The commissioners also approved the annual contract of $25,000 between Anderson County and Anderson-Cherokee County Enrichment Service, also known as ACCESS and the renewal of the Anderson County bank depository contract with Prosperity Bank.
