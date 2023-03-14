The Anderson County Commissioners Court recognized April as National Child Abuse Awareness Month with a proclamation during its meeting Monday, March 13.
Tonya Fuller of the Department of Family and Protective Services addressed the court and spoke about the importance of keeping child abuse at the forefront of the public’s awareness.
“Each year the month of April is dedicated to recognizing the critical work being done across our great state to meet families upstream before a crisis occurs,” Fuller said. “I encourage everyone to learn more about the efforts to create a positive environment for the future leaders of our community, state and our great nation.”
“Child abuse is something we have to work to prevent every month and every day,” said County Judge Carey McKinney. “One case of child abuse is too many.”
The court voted unanimously to approve the proclamation.
Commissioners also approved a quote from Boone & Boone Construction, LTD for repairs to the Anderson County Courthouse Annex. Those repairs include the front awning, window re-sealing and carpet replacement in high-traffic common areas in the amount of $34,839, with $12,000 being paid through an insurance claim for the awning and the rest coming from Local Assistance Consistency Funds.
A lengthy discussion followed a presentation by Judge McKinney regarding the repair or replacement of an elevator at the Agri-Life building located at 519 N. Sycamore, formerly the Capital One building. Judge McKinney noted that an inspection report showed the need to increase the 1970s technology from single-rail construction to double-rail. Commissioners considered the possibility of bringing the elevator up to code with the addition of a plunger grip brake, which could be considerably less expensive. Commissioners approved seeking bids which included both options to consider.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads and departmental reports,
• joining the Attorney General’s Opioid Settlement with Allergan, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens,
• the annual contract with the Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department,
• the annual contract with the Palestine Southside Volunteer Fire Department,
• declaration of two pieces of heavy equipment from Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 as surplus,
• the transfer of Constable Precinct 3’s truck to Road and Bridge Precinct 3,
• seeking bids on road oil, culverts and base stone for the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant for Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department,
• and seeking grant funding for the purchase of mobile, body-worn and interview room cameras and associated support technologies for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office under Texas State Contract pricing.
The court also voted to pass on the adjustment of Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certification pay incentives to reconsider during budget time. Commissioners were supportive of the proposal, especially in light of the difficulties hiring and retaining law enforcement officers of late, but ultimately chose to put the measure off until budget planning time due to the expense being of a permanent and ongoing nature.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
