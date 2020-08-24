The Anderson County Commissioners Court budgeted a reduction in its spending for the 2021 fiscal calendar.
The Commissioners Court approved the proposed budget of $22,277,605 for the 2021 fiscal year; a reduction of $545,520 from the current budget.
The Commissioners Court followed by approving a tax rate of $.0612808 per $100 valuation to fund the 2021 budget. This rate is lower than the published proposed rate of $.061589 per $100 valuation.
The Commissioners were able to keep the rate for general purposes at its current rate of $0.513578 and the Farm-to-Market/Flood Control rate at its current rate of $0.02335.
The only increase was to the Debt Service rate, proposed at $0.07588, due to the voter approved road bonds.
This tax rate will effectively be raised by 3.923% and will raise taxes for Maintenance and Operations on a $100,000 by $0.
The Commissioners approved an Interlocal Election agreement to host joint elections during the Nov. 3 General Election with Athens Independent School District, Elkhart Independent School District, LaPoynor Independent School District, Neches Independent School District, Trinity Valley Community College District 3 and the City of Palestine.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
•The consent agenda items including the payment of bills, county office reports and the minutes from the July 27 meeting.
•A bid on the financing of 12 – 2021 Mack Granite GR64F Dump Trucks for a 13 month lease.
•Distributing the funds from the 2020 Texas Department of Motor Vehicles imposition fees between the Child Advocacy Center and for the purchase of car seats by the Texas AgriLife program, with up to 25 percent going to the AgriLife program and the remainder going to the Child Advocacy Center.
•The renewal of the contract between Anderson County and Texas Parks & Wildlife for boat and motor transactions
•Spending the county CARES Act money, designated by the state for 75% to be spent on public health, payroll or fighting COVID, on PPE gear for local schools.
•The 2021 Sheriff’s and Constables’ fees.
•And a replacement of the closed circuit camera system in the Anderson County Jail.
The Commissioners Court tabled action on the designation for the 2021 Texas Department of Motor Vehicle imposition fees.
