Anderson County Commissioners Court met Monday and voted to move forward with negotiations on a tax abatement request for a natural gas storage facility.
Cameron Morgan of K.E. Andrews Consultants presented a request to the court for a tax abatement for Trinity Gas Storage in relation to a Palestine Economic Development project. The facility, located approximately one mile from Cayuga Independent School District in Bethel, is a $155 million project with approximately $80 million eligible for tax abatement.
According to Morgan, the facility would bring five permanent jobs to the area and 80 construction jobs which would positively impact revenue for several industries in the area during construction.
Commissioners approved a measure to move forward with abatement negotiations through the firm of Allison, Bass & Magee.
Commissioners also heard from representatives of DRG Architects regarding repairs to the historic Anderson County Courthouse. According to their report, the courthouse is currently experiencing extreme issues with water leaks and damage to the roof of the courthouse, especially around the rotunda. Several packages will be presented by DRG detailing multiple routes for the county to take regarding the repairs, but the recommended action by the firm is a complete rebuild of the roof down to the decking with repairs to damage already incurred.
Commissioners approved a set Professional Services Fee Proposal by DRG in the amount of $32,000 with a target date of Sept. 1 to begin construction.
In other business the court approved the following:
• the consent agenda items,
• designation of $25,000 of Opioid Funds for Anderson County Courthouse repairs and maintenance and approval of budget amendment #65,
• quotes for digital vehicle radios and handheld radios for all Constables, Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4,
• a preliminary plat for Sleepy Hollow II subdivision, located on FM 320,
• a preliminary plat for Stone Ridge subdivision located on FM 1892,
• reimbursement to Tucker Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $4,407.48 for repairs to tanker, engine and installation of a winch to be paid with American Rescue Act funds,
• annual contract between Anderson County and the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Frankston Depot Library and the Frankston Museum,
• authorization of the County Auditor to request bids for financing on the remaining balance on seven Holt CAT motor graders,
• laptop purchase for the District Attorney’s Office in the amount of $936.43 to be paid from Capital Outlay,
• contract agreement with Debtbook Software for tracking debt, leases and subscriptions in compliance with GASB requirements for their annual financial report, approve budget amendment #63,
• accept the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program grant award and adopt budget. Grant requires matching funds of $7,807.36. Further approval of additional vest purchase of $9,933.78 due to price increase and need for additional vests to be paid from current Sheriff’s Office budgeted funds. Approval of budget amendment #64,
• authorization of County Treasurer to go out for bank depository bids,
• contract agreement for outsourcing 2023 Tax Statements, printing and mailing, approval of budget amendment #62,
• authorization of the County Judge and Sheriff to sign a State Plan of Operation between the State of Texas and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for excess personal property and equipment,
• purchase of a replacement copier for the Anderson County Jail to be paid from Capital Outlay,
• and authorization of County Commissioners to destroy used uniforms turned in by Road & Bridge employees.
