Due to dry and drought-like conditions, the Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a 90-day burn ban during its meeting Monday, July 24.
In Texas, local governments have the authority to take such action to protect residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners can impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture.
The ban cannot be extended, but another ban can be imposed.
Violating the ban ordinance constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
The Court took no action on the final plat for Sleepy Hollow II mobile home park located on FM 320 because it lies within the Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction of the City of Palestine.
Judge McKinney explained to Cary Crum, who was there representing Sleepy Hollow II mobile home park, the county has an interlocal agreement with the City of Palestine for them to regulate that area.
Crum said he assumed since the city didn’t have any utilities in that area, that they would need to go through the county first.
McKinney said the county needed more time to see who needed to approve the plat, either the county or the city.
McKinney said he had concerns due to the fact the Crum’s have another mobile home property on Hwy 19, just outside of the city limits, also within the ETJ, that has a septic system violation that had been ongoing for a while. McKinney told Crum they needed to get that one in compliance.
Crum said they had worked with a septic engineer to design a septic system that is ready to go in that property but they were in the midst of the multi-step process.
“We need to get that one in compliance,” McKinney said. “I’m hesitant to approve another plat until everyone of them are in compliance.”
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda, including budget amendments, payment of the bills, utility crossing county roads, county departmental reports and minutes from the meetings on July 10 and July 13,
• a contract with CARET Classic and Anderson County District Attorney’s Office at a cost of $1,680 for HotDocs licenses to be used for CPS cases along with budget amendment 84,
• the purchase of 27 iPads and accessories for the Election Department, at a cost up to $10,000 out of Capital Outlay,
• a reimbursement to Tucker Volunteer Fire Department for purchase of fire gear and equipment in the amount of $18,316.65 from approved American Rescue Plan Act funds,
• and a quote of $19,998 to do building repairs to the Anderson County Frankston Annex building to be paid out of opioid funds.
Judge McKinney, Commissioners Joey Hill and Greg Chapin were present for the meeting, Commissioner Rashid Mims was a the National Association of Counties Conference as a delegate and Commissioner Kenneth Dickson is on vacation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.