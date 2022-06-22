Due to dry and drought-like conditions, the Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a 90-day burn ban during a special called meeting Wednesday, June 22.
In Texas, local governments have the authority to take such action to protect residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners can impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture. The next predicted chance of rain is Friday, July 1.
The ban cannot be extended, but another ban can be imposed.
Violating the ban ordinance constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items including budget amendments, the payment of bills, utility crossings, and minutes from the June 6 meeting,
• an addendum to the contract between Anderson County and 84 East Volunteer Fire Department, for a one-time allotment of $50,000 for equipment, supplies and repair of existing equipment, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the annual contact between Anderson County and Slocum Volunteer Fire Department,
• a commercial trailer lease agreement between Anderson County and Brazos Trailer Manufacturing, LLC, for the lease of a 2023 Brazos Belly Dump Truck for Precinct 1 Road and Bridge Department,
• a transfer of an Interstate Trailer from Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department to Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Department, for a price of $8,000 to come out of Capital Outlay,
• the purchase of four stun cuffs and two extra transmitters from Myers Enterprise, in the amount of $11,550, for the Sheriff’s Office to be used in prisoner transports,
• the purchase of 37 JPX pepper guns, for deputies, Jail Sergeants and bailiffs from B.C. Knight Enterprises, in the amount of $24,015,
• and the purchase of 10 mobile radios from Nalcom Communications in the amount of $22,685.70.
The Commissioners tabled action on approving payment to DACO Fire Equipment for 15 – 4500 PS1/30 Minute Blue Cylinders (full) with a total cost of $10,410 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds for the 84 East Volunteer Fire Department.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
