The Anderson County Commissioners Court is granting up to $650,000 of its America Rescue Plan Act funds to help local volunteer fire departments.
Several members of county volunteer fire departments were at the Courts regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 11 to ask questions on the best ways to purchase equipment and what the money could be utilized for.
According to County Judge Robert Johnston the fire departments can utilize the money for equipment and gear they need to operate. The departments can either purchase the gear themselves and be reimbursed for up to $50,000 or they can submit a list and the county can purchase through BuyBoard. The Texas BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative that streamlines the purchasing process for schools, municipalities and other public entities in the state.
“To the best of my knowledge, nothing like this has ever happened to the volunteer fire departments throughout the county,” said Elkhart Fire Chief Randy McCoy. “I’m excited about it.”
Most of the departments are in need of updated bunker gear and air packs.
McCoy told the court it cost around $3,300 to properly outfit one firemen on his team. He noted that the National Fire Protection Association created a standard for proper Personal Protection Equipment maintenance and limit the exposure of fire ground contaminants to firefighters. The NFPA 1851 states a maximum service life of 10 years past the manufacture date for garments, including helmets, gloves, footwear and hoods, therefore each piece of bunker gear is required to be replaced every 10 years.
“These guys risk there lives for the community,” said Commissioner Greg Chapin. “The need to have the proper equipment to work with.”
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden, is a $1.9 trillion package intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.
