Anita Lamb was 17 years old when she began her career with the Anderson County Clerk's Office in 1946. Today, 77 years later, she is still a valued member of the county's staff.
The Anderson County Commissioners Court honored Lamb during its meeting Monday, July 10 for her lifelong dedication to helping the people of Anderson County.
Lamb was presented with resolutions from both Anderson County and the Texas House of Representatives, courtesy of District 8 Representative Cody Harris. She was also presented with a flag that was flown over the state capitol in Austin.
"I didn't expect anything like this," Lamb said. "I've got a job just like everybody else. I come to work every day and I don't expect anything more than anybody else. I appreciate this."
Lamb has served in 12 offices during her time with Anderson County. She officially retired in 1982, but has worked in a part-time capacity continuously for the past 41 years.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items,
•a 911 Interlocal Public Safety Answering Points Agreement for FY 2024-2025 between Anderson County and East Texas Council of Governments for the purpose of delivery of 911 emergency calls,
•purchase of bunker gear and boots for Bradford Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $23,233 to be paid American Rescue Plan Act funds,
•renewal of contracts with Anderson Cherokee County Crisis Center and Meals on Wheels,
•purchase of a new ice machine for Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Department in the amount of $5869.28 from Lightfoot Air Conditioning and Refrigeration,
•acceptance of Unclaimed Capital Credits Allocation as authorized by Section 74.602 of the Texas Property Code,
•approval of a New User Agreement, "Purchase Driver Records or Driver Records Monitoring Services" with the Department of Public Safety of the State of Texas, as per the Anderson County Personnel Policy, section 3.10, Driving Record,
•approval of a contract between Anderson County and The Master's Touch, LLC for processing the 2023 tax statements.
