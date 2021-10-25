Due to dry and drought-like conditions, the Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a 90 day burn ban on Monday.
In Texas, local governments have the authority to take such action to protect residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners can impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture. There is a 90 % chance of rain forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The ban cannot be extended, but another ban can be imposed.
Violating the ban ordinance constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
No one showed to speak for or against at the Public Hearing to lower the speed limit from 60 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour on Anderson County Road 2908.
Tony Rhone addressed the court with regard to road signs in Anderson County. Rhone requested there be a sign on every road with ACR and APR recognizing the address prefixes in the 911 system, following the rule of the 1998 addressing committee and to quit changing road numbers and road names to numbers. Rhone asked the Commissioners to make every road passable by any vehicle in any weather and to get addressing back in Anderson County and way from East Texas Council of Governments.
Carey McKinney, a candidate running for county judge, addressed the court with regard to its purchase and plans to develop the Civic Center into a multi-use conference center. McKinney urged the court to reconsider the issuance of certificates of obligation for the project and to allow voters to approve bonds for the project through a vote. McKinney told the Commissioners he believed the public at large was not knowledgeable enough about the project and felt they should have done a better job educating the public with town hall and other public meetings. McKinney also felt there were other areas that needed addressing first, including the jail and more funding for its staff.
The Commissioners followed by approving an order authorizing the issuance of “Anderson County, Texas Certificates of Obligation Series, 2021” authorizing the sale of the certificates for the conference center.
During the meeting, the Commissioners approved bids for installation of a HVAC system on the bank building located at 519 N. Sycamore St., clearing and cleaning approximately 50 acres at the corner of ACR 413 and Highway 19, asphalt treated road material, bituminous cold patch material, asphaltic concrete hot mix, high performance cold mix asphalt patch material, recycled asphalt product, base stone, blading country roads, paving county roads, iron ore gravel, corrugated metal culvert pipe, road oil (refined) cracked fuel oil, gasoline and diesel fuel, pug mill mixing, railroad tank car culverts and flatbed cars, new and used steel pipe and hauling materials.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items including budget amendments, the payment of bills, utility crossings, departmental reports, minutes from the Sept. 7 and Oct.4 meetings and Resolution Number R-17-2021, the appointment of the Appraisal District Board of Directors for 2022-2023,
• the final plat for Bentley Subdivision on ACR 2213 and FM 320,
• Findings of Fact regarding political boundaries of Anderson County, following publication of 2020 Census Data and Order to Retain existing political boundaries,
• joining the Attorney General’s Opioid Settlement,
• a 13 month lease for financing four 2022 Mack Granite GR64F dump trucks,
• a propane tank installation estimate for Lone Pine Water Supply Corporation to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• using the Citi Bank credit car for 2022 hotel reservation for Commissioners’ conferences,
• the FY22 Homeland Security Grant program and the HSGP budget,
• the FY22 Violence Against Women Act Grant award and the VAWA budget,
• donating the copier in the county auditor’s office to Medical Reserve Corps,
•an estimate from Mid-Tex transitions for flooring to be installed at the building located at 904 E. Market St.,
• a quote for cement work for the Sheriff’s Department parking lot,
• a quote for cement work for the bank building parking lot located at 519 N. Sycamore St.,
• and the installation of fresh air hoods to unites on old jail rooftop, to introduce fresh air into building, at the price of $2,769.
The court recesses until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
