The Anderson County Commissioners Court had its last scheduled meeting of the year Monday, Dec. 27.
A top item on the agenda was an agreement between the county and State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) for donated office space. The address of the donated office space is at 519 N. Sycamore St. The county is donating a space, estimated at $6,000, for Harris to use as an office from Jan. 1, 2022 to Jan. 19, 2023.
During the meeting the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda, including the payment of the bills, budget amendments, utilities crossing county roads and departmental reports;
• putting into record the minutes of continuing education transcripts of Tax Assessor-Collector Margie H. Grissom, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31;
• the estimate for the installation of generators for Pleasant Springs Water Supply Corporation, in the amount of $67,780 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds;
• and an addendum to the interlocal agreement between TechShare, LLC, a Texas Local Government Corporation and Anderson County.
