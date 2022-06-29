The Anderson County Commissioners Court has begun the approval process for the purchase of gear and equipment for county volunteer fire departments with American Rescue Plan funds. Purchases and reimbursements for these times was the primary agenda topic during Monday’s Court meeting.
In April, the Commissioners Court granted up to $650,000 of its America Rescue Plan Act funds to help local volunteer fire departments.
According to County Judge Robert Johnston the fire departments can utilize the money for equipment and gear they need to operate. The departments can either purchase the gear themselves and be reimbursed for up to $50,000 or they can submit a list and the county can purchase through BuyBoard, the Texas BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative that streamlines the purchasing process for schools, municipalities and other public entities in the state.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden, is a $1.9 trillion package intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.
Monday, the Commissioners approved:
• purchasing bunker gear for Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $14,613.97 from HEAT Safety Equipment LLC,
• an Addendum to contract between Anderson County and Tucker Volunteer Fire Department, for a one-time allotment of $50,000 for equipment, supplies and repair of existing equipment,
• reimbursement to Tucker VFD on a quote from Alcom Communications for a mobile radio in the amount of $2,359.07,
• an Addendum to the contract between the county and Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department for a one-time allotment of $50,000 for equipment, supplies and repair of existing equipment,
• the reimbursement to Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department, in the amount of $6,562.94 for tires and maintenance performed on Fire Truck Numbers 5251, 5271 and 5272.
• the purchase of radios from Nalcom Communications in the amount of $2,360.12 for Bethel-Cayuga VFD,
• and the purchase of radios/VHF Handhelds and pagers for Neches VFD in the amount of $2,974.45.
A payment to DACO Fire Equipment for 15 – 4500 PSI/30 Minute Blue Cylinders (full) at a total cost of $10,410 for the 84 East Volunteer Fire Department was tabled until the next meeting of the Commissioners Court due to an invoicing error.
The court held two Public Hearings during Monday’s meeting, one on the proposed Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria, and the other on the closing of the end of Anderson County Road 369.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items including budget amendments, payment of the bills, utility crossing County roads and departmental reports,
• Resolution No. R-09-2022 approving an amendment to the contract for collection of delinquent property taxes with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg and Allen, P.C. and approved findings required by Chapter 2254 Government Code regarding a contingent fee contract,
•Resolution No. R-10-2022 to adopt the Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria,
• a petition to change the speed limit on Anderson County Road 1232 from 60 mph to 35 mph and take action as necessary,
• action to close the end of Anderson County Road 369,
• action declaring surplus equipment for Precinct 3 Road and Bridge Department to be sold at auction,
• the transfer of a LeeBoy Model 8000 Laydown Machine from Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department, to Precinct 3 Road and Bridge Department,
• an internet and phone service agreement between Kenetic Business and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Office,
• and an additional $100 for petty cash in the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Office.
