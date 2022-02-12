Commissioner Rashad Q Mims I, is seeking re-election for Anderson County Precinct 2.
Mims is an Anderson County native who grew up in the city of Palestine. He is a 1998 graduate of Palestine High School, where he played football and basketball, participated in track-and-field and played in the band.
Mims studied business on a Methodist scholarship at Lon Morris College and continued his education by studying criminal justice at Trinity Valley Community College.
He is married to Deonta Mims, and with God's blessing they will celebrate 20 years of marriage this April.
Mims and his wife are the proud parents of two wonderful children, Nadia and Rashad II.
“I love spending time with family,” Mims said. “We enjoy traveling, eating food from different cultures, going to museums, learning history, going to sporting events and concerts. I also enjoy being a chef, cooking is one of my specialties. I enjoy going to church. We are members of Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church and my family stands on strong Christian principles.”
Mims was first elected as County Commissioner for Pct. 2 Nov. 6, 2006, and has served in his current position for the past 15 years.
“I was elected at the age of 26 and made history as being the youngest elected Commissioner in the State of Texas at that time,” Mims said. “I made history again in the past election by being the longest serving African American Commissioner in Anderson County.”
On Oct. 6, 2011, he received certification from the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas upon completion of the Commissioner's Court Advanced Curricular program. He also completed the Commissioners Court Leadership Academy spread over two years, sponsored by the V.G. Young Institute of County Government, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Mims completed this leadership academy Aug. 16, 2018.
Mims is a board member of the East Texas Council of Governments. He has also served on the board of directors for Meals on Wheels, and was instrumental in the completion of the move to the new facility that houses the organization.
“We are able to feed more senior citizens in Anderson County and host more events in the new location,” Mims said.
He is a member of the North & East Regional Association of Texas County Judges and Commissioner's Association, a member of the Texas Association of Black County Commissioner's, where he has been president and the vice president of the Association.
He is the Senior County Commissioner on the current Commissioners Court and County Judge Pro Tem.
“I'm seeking re-election asking you to stick with someone that you have actually seen working for you,” Mims said. “In this line of work, there are new challenges that we face every day. We constantly have to meet the needs of our constituents. There are sometimes needs we cannot meet because the law does not permit us to. Based on my experience, I believe that I am the best candidate to continue on the growth and work that's being done in Anderson County Precinct 2, and all of Anderson County. I came in willing to learn and I actually use all of the resources that are given to us to be better commissioners. I take advantage of the schooling that's provided and the training. I have over 300 hours of continuing education training for County Governments. I never forget that there are legal advisers in Austin just a phone call away. Challenges may come, but leadership skills and the ability to listen to people will carry you a long way.
“It is my priority as a Commissioner is to make sure that the road and bridge crew are making sure that the creeks are unclogged and clear of debris. Ensuring that water does not build-up on the roads, along with black top maintenance and mowing. People love to see their roads kept up. I try to focus on infrastructure, keeping the roads maintained by making necessary repairs. Since I've been Commissioner, I've tried to schedule four sets of mowing a full round each mowing season. I also implemented a tree trimmer program where dead trees are removed from the right-of-way and others are trimmed. Anderson County Precinct 2 may be considered as a smallest precinct in the county because we have the least amount of roads, but we get the least amount of funds because of this. As a Commissioner I effectively use all of the resources that are given to Precinct 2 and get just as much work done as one of the larger Precincts. That is effective use of the budget! That shows true conservative values.”
Mims said some of his other priorities are the elderly and the youth.
“We cannot forget the elderly, and we have to build-up our youth,” he said. “I am also an advocate for economic growth in our community. As leaders, we always have to make our community better so that new companies will want to come to our county. That's the best way to build a tax base, I believe, economic growth, to provide more services for our county. That has been been very helpful in making previous budgets for Anderson County.”
“As a court, we are actively working to enhance all rural water supply corporations by upgrading their generators and getting them install so in the event of another major weather disaster, our constituents will continue to have water,” Mims said. “Another big project, we are working on as a court is helping our volunteer fire departments make necessary upgrades they have been unable to raise funds for throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, we are working to try to bring broadband services to the residents of Anderson County, working on one area at a time.
“I enjoy being a representative for the people and serving as a voice for the ones who cannot speak for themselves. I like being able to help make decisions that better the community that we live in. It is satisfying knowing that the decisions we make today will better the community for tomorrow, knowing that I'm a difference-maker, a true leader that the people can count on. That's why I am asking for your support and vote for Anderson County Pct. 2.”
