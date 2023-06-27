Anderson County Commissioners Court acted to protect and encumber funds granted to the county under the American Rescue Plan Act during its meeting Monday, June 26.
County Judge Carey McKinney met with Commissioners for a workshop on June 20 to create an outline to allocate the remainder of the funds in an effort to keep from having to return the funds. McKinney had previously received correspondence from the federal government stating that any funds not used or designated could be recalled at any time.
Commissioners approved the outlined during the workshop as well as several expenditures related to the ARPA funds. The largest expenditure approved was to pay off a loan with Shelby Savings Bank for seven Holt CAT motor graders totaling $1.6 million to be equally split among all four county precincts.
“This is going to pay off the motor graders,” McKinney said. “Instead of going through the bid process and paying interest, we’ll own them. I think it’s good business.”
Also approved in conjunction with the ARPA funds was the approval of equipment purchases by the Bradford, Montalba and Slocum Fire Departments.
Commissioners approved the addition of an Assistant IT position and the promotion of the current Assistant IT position to Assistant IT Director. Approved salaries for the positions were $45,571 and $46,000 respectively.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items,
• the final plat for the Stone Ridge Subdivision, located on FM 1892,
• the AIA-B101 contract with DRG Architects for professional services related to major repairs to the Anderson County Courthouse in the amount of $32,000,
• renewal of leases with Lightfoot Air Conditioning & Refrigeration for ice machines at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Road & Bridge Department Precinct 4,
• a bid with Capital Elevator in the amount of $107,342 for modernization and restoration of the Agriculture Building elevator,
• and replacement of the Anderson County Jail air conditioning unit #B4 at a cost of $7,309.65 through Palestine Air and Heat.
