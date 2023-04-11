The Anderson County Commissioners Court discussed at length the options of storing county data on-site vs. using an outside vendor during its regular meeting Monday, April 10.
As commissioners were going through the consent agenda, a group of agenda items typically considered self-explanatory and approved with a single motion, usually without discussion, Precinct 4 Commissioner Joey Hill questioned a bill for IT equipment in the amount of $106,113.20.
Hill asked whether the equipment required bids, but Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney explained that the equipment would be purchased through the state and did not require a bid.
A representative of the IT department explained that the equipment was for data storage for the county's server bank, prompting several questions and a lengthy discussion involving McKinney and all four commissioners.
The equipment purchase followed action by the court during a special meeting Thursday, March 30, when McKinney, Hill and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kenneth Dickson voted to terminate a previously approved quote for IT services with Quasar Data Center.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Chapin voted against the measure and Precinct 2 Commissioner Rashad Mims abstained from the vote.
McKinney refused to further discuss anything regarding Quasar Data Center, citing a possible breach of attorney-client privilege.
"I'm not saying we don't need to have a discussion," McKinney said. "But we don't want to get into closed session stuff."
McKinney took responsibility for approving the purchase of the equipment in order for the county to maintain all records on-site to increase the security over outside vendors who have previously provided those services.
"Essentially we were dependent on somebody else to store our data," McKinney said. "Now we can store our own data with some backup system for duplication so that we don't have to worry about some vendor at some point. We can keep our own data right now, so it saves about $50,000 for the rest of the year."
More discussion followed regarding manpower and several other factors. Commissioner Chapin made a motion to extract the item from the consent agenda until the next Commissioners Court for further review.
Agenda items approved by the court included:
• the purchase of new tires for Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department for Engine 4851 in the amount of $4,338 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds,
• the purchase of a ventilation fan for Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $2,600 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds,
• the annual contract between the county and Westside Volunteer Fire Department,
• the annual contract between the county and Anderson-Cherokee County Enrichment Services,
• an addendum to the contract between the county and BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society,
• awarding bids for Road and Bridge Precinct 4 Special Project for the project, April 4 through Dec. 31, for culverts, base stone and road oil,
• acceptance of the Community Development Block Grant - Hazard Mitigation award and adopt budget amendment #36,
• and adoption and update to the Records Management Program Policy with the Texas State Library and appoint the position of County Auditor as the Records Management Officer for Anderson County, as required per statute LGC section 203.021 and 025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.