Anderson County Commissioners began work on the 2020 budget Monday, approving a maximum rate – called a roll back – of about 62 cents per $100 of property value.
That means the ceiling for the total tax rate to fund the 2020 budget will be set at two cents higher than last year's rate of 60 cents per $100 value. The roll back rate is the highest tax rate the taxing unit can set before taxpayers must vote on it.
Teri Garvey Hanks, the County Tax Accessor/Collector, said this year’s total effective tax rate is 56 cents per $100 value.
If the county adopts a 2019 tax rate equal to the effective tax rate of 56 cents per $100 value, taxes would increase by $85,399.
Public hearings for the tax rate were set for Aug. 15 and 19; a public hearing for the budget was set for Aug. 26. Commissioners will adopt the budget following the Aug. 26 public hearing.
Commissioners considered no budget amendments.
Commissioners and County Judge Robert Johnston adjourned and entered into a budget workshop,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.