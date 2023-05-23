Anderson County Commissioners Court met Monday and discussed the urgent need to move forward with repairs to the historic Anderson County Courthouse.
Gary Adams of DRG Architects addressed the court regarding the needs and order of urgency for repairs to the historic building.
"Yours is one of the 10 most attractive courthouses in this entire state, and I have been in most of them," Adams said. "But your courthouse is in desperate need of repair."
Adams and County Judge Carey McKinney both cited extreme issues with water leaks and damage to the roof of the courthouse, especially around the rotunda.
"We learned the other day that the ceiling fell in on the County Court at Law courtroom," McKinney said. "We've got to act on this and get the roof put on."
Commissioners voted to exempt DRG Architects from competitive bidding in order to retain their services related to engineering and architectural services for major repairs to the courthouse due to the county having used their services previously.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items,
• a preliminary plat for Songbird RV Park, Phase 2, located on U.S. Hwy 287 in Elkhartm
• appointment of Commissioner Kenneth Dickson and Commissioner Joey Hill to the Board of Directors of the East Texas Housing Finance Corporation,
• renewal of the contract between Anderson County and the Bradford and Frankston Volunteer Fire Departments,
• the purchase of a trailer from Circle C Trailers for the maintenance department in the amount of $2,975 to come out of Capital Outlay,
• an interlocal agreement between Anderson County and Slocum Volunteer Fire Department for use of a Swift Water Rescue Boat,
• the construction of a fence at the Anderson County Precinct 1 barn,
• repairs to Anderson County Road 2145,
• allowance for the Palestine Amateur Radio Club to conduct their annual emergency preparedness drill at the Davey Dogwood Park Manley Mountain for a 24-hour period, June 25 to June 26,
• the purchase of Cisco UCS blades to be paid for with IT budgeted funds,
• renewal of the Texas Association of Counties RMP Property Coverage for July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2024,
• the purchase of equipment for the Precinct 4 Constable truck to come out of Capital Outlay,
• the refinancing of a Caterpillar Wheel Loader with a balance of $108,006.49 with Shelby Bank at 6.25% for three years for Precinct 3 Road and Bridge,
• an Interlocal Cooperation Contract between Anderson County and Texas Department of Health Services for the purpose of issuing individual birth certificates,
• replacement of HVAC compressor at the Sheriff's Office in the amount of $8694.40 by Palestine Air & Heat to be paid with Opioid Funds,
• an amendment to the former action approving the purchase of five Ford F-150 pickups from Silsbee Ford to allow the purchase of five Chevrolet pickups from Silsbee Chevrolet on the state TIPS contract in the amount o $243,430 to be paid with Sheriff Capital Outlay-Vehicles and an additional $50,000 for outfitting to come from Capital Outlay,
• authorization for the County Judge to sign a non-binding letter of intent to purchase five half-ton 4WD pickups from Silsbee Fleet Sales to be paid with FY 2024 funds to be ordered in June of 2023 and received in 2024,
• and the acceptance of a quote from Tyler Technologies to change the Sheriff's Office records management from Odyssey Navigator to Incode at a cost of $44,330 for initial implementation and a recurring cost of $8,663 per year to be paid with money already budgeted for the department.
