The Anderson County Commissioners continue to be proactive in helping county water suppliers be prepared for no or limited electricity due to inclement weather and other disasters.
During its meeting Monday, Oct. 17, the Court approved an estimate for the installation of a generator and fuel set for Frankston Rural Water Supply Corporation’s new water well, in the amount of $91,879.40, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds, as it has for all local water supplies.
After the heavy freeze in 2021, when county residents struggled extensively from weather related electricity and water outages, the Commissioners decided to use American Rescue Plan Act Funds to help local water suppliers purchase backup generators. In November 2021, the Commissioners used American Rescue Plan Act Funds to help four county water suppliers and an emergency shelter facility be prepared for power outages.
They did not approve an estimate for the purchase and installation of a backup pump for the Dogwood Springs Water Supply Corporation, in the amount of $43, 381.87.
The Commissioners Court tabled action authorizing the Auditor’s Office to go out for Requests for Proposals to provide Fiber Optic Broadband to the area of FM 1990, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds, until its next meeting set for Monday, Oct. 24.
During the meeting the Commissioners approved:
• the consent agenda items, including they payment of the bills, budget amendments, utility crossing country roads, minutes from regular meetings on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, minutes from a special called meeting held on Oct. 7, Resolution Number R-13-2022 of United States Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program and Community Connect Grant Program and Resolution Number R-14-2022 for FY23 Formula Grant Program for Indigent defense,
• a contract between the District Attorney’s Office and Attorney Phil Fletcher for professional services provided in Child Protective Service cases,
• a proposal from Kofile for the formatting of existing digital images of Deed Record Volume 347 for the Anderson County Clerk’s Office,
• exempting an item of professional services from competitive bidding pursuant to 262.024 of the Texas Local Government Code, specifically to exempt the negotiation and purchase of professional services, related to engineering and architectural services, consistent with section 262.024 (a) 4) for professional services,
• going out for bid on dirt work on county owned property,
• a petition to lower the speed limit form 60 mph to 35 mph on Anderson County Road 157,
• an additional $300 to the $15,000 the court already approved, for the purchase of furniture for the county Agriculture Building, located at 519 N. Sycamore St.,
• authorization for the Auditor’s Office to request bids for paving county roads, blading country roads, base stone, iron ore gravel, corrugated metal culvert pipe, road oil (refined) cracked fuel oil, asphalt treated road material, bituminous cold patch material, asphaltic concrete hot mix, high performance cole mix asphalt patch material, recycled asphalt product, gasoline and diesel fuel, pug mill mixing, railroad tank car culverts and flatbed cars, new and used steel pipe and hauling materials for the year 2023,
• and the declaration of two OCE’ M3511 copiers as surplus to be sold at auction.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
Anderson County continues to be under a burn ban.
