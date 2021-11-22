The Anderson County Commissioners Court is using American Rescue Plan Act Funds to help four county water supplies and an emergency shelter facility be prepared for power outages.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden March 11, is a $1.9 trillion package intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts. Cities and counties can use the money to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
During its second bi-monthly meeting Monday, the Commissioner Court approved $606,648.25 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to purchase five generators for local facilities.
The facilities approved were:
• Walston Springs Water Corporation - $132,296
• Brushy Creek Supply Corporation - $203,207
• Montalba Water Supply Corporation - $46,950
• Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, a facility utilized for emergency shelter - $42,030.75
• Four Pines Water Supply - $182,164.50
These generators are being built specific to the needs of each facility they are being purchased for.
According to County Judge Robert Johnston, the water supplies will pay the cost up front and will be reimbursed by the county.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads, minutes from its meeting on Oct. 25 and departmental reports,
• the final plat reading for Star Creek Subdivision, located on FM 545 and Anderson County Road 2210,
• the iron ore gravel bid for the fiscal year 2022,
• the purchase of a new Ford pickup form Caldwell Country Chevrolet-Ford, at an estimated cost of $36,318.58 for Constable Pct. 3, with delivery in 2022, to be paid for from 2022 authorized funds,
• transferring a three mile oil-sand road, ACR 2110, from Precinct 1 to Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Department, for maintenance only,
• the purchase of an Electric Booster Heater from Midway Restaurant Supply in the amount of $3,056.40 for a dishwasher at the Anderson County Jail, to be paid out of capital outlay,
• a quote from ICS Jail Supplies, Inc. in the amount of $4,647.96 for two food carts, to replace unserviceable existing carts, to be paid out of capital outlay,
• the purchase of a Fargo 50,000 DTC 1250e Single-sided printer form ID Zone, in the amount of $1,549.19 for Emergency-Management, to be paid out of capital outlay,
• a bill from Neches Plumbing in the amount of $5,366.77, for the bank building, 519 N. Sycamore St.,
• and the 2021 payment of $15,000 to Crossroads Family Care for indigent health care.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 9:58 p.m.
A separate special meeting of the Commissioners Court was held at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
During that meeting, the court approved authorization for the County Auditor’s Office to rebid on hauling materials for the 2022 calendar due to an error in the original bid package.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
