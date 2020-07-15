Got events you want to list in the Palestine Herald's FREE community calendar?
Email time, date, place and contact information to: community@palestineherald.com.
The Palestine Herald Press reserves the right to edit all submitted copy.
Wanda Stafford Monk (93) passed away on March 28, 2020. She was born in the Springfield area and grew up in Palestine. She married Bill Monk, also from Palestine. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Mamie Stafford of Palestine and her husband Bill. She is survived by her daug…
Services for Betty Jean Shiflet, age 89, of Palestine, are 2:00p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Elkhart with Pastor Jason Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Park. Leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
