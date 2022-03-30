After a two-year pandemic hiatus the Anderson County Community Orchestra is preparing for an Easter cantata titled “A Time for Alleluia” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Southside Baptist Church. The choir includes members of many churches from around the county.
The Palm Sunday performance marks the choir’s first return to the stage, as the choir has not performed since the pandemic shut down the 2020 Easter cantata during its rehearsals.
Director Rhonda Herrington said this year’s 40-person choir is only half the size of previous groups due to loss of some members and caution by others who chose not to participate.
“We’ve lost quite a few and some of them have been our guys,” Herrington said. “I think everybody’s still cautious, especially some of our members that easily get sick.”
The choir has been rehearsing once a week since February, with many early rehearsals conducted in small groups, known as sectionals to allow social distancing.
The one-hour cantata arranged by Joseph M. Martin features narration by Gerry Goodwin and solos by Dorenda Smith, Chaundra Dantin and Doug Smith. Instrumental music is by Monroe Walker on piano, Julia Hector and Sandy Hansen on violin, Nancy Epperson on viola and Archie Jones on cello.
The choir’s last performance was in December of 2019 at the Palestine High School auditorium. The Christmas cantata performances began in 2000 and were held for 19 consecutive years. The Easter cantata and some July 4 productions have been held many times since 2000 but not consecutively.
“The Christmas cantata of 2020 should have been our 20th anniversary of the chorus,” Herrington said. “It feels so good to sing again. We have some wonderful singers and everybody’s so happy to be back.”
The PHS auditorium is not available for the April 10 performance due to repairs being done on its lighting system.
“It’s nice to be in a church for Easter,” said Leon Willhite, a member of the choir. “I’m very, very excited to getting back to sing with my choir buddies.”
