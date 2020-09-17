Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living will host its 16th annual Community Health Fair on Friday, Sept. 18.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Trinity Valley Community College parking lot at the Palestine Mall, 2100 North Loop 256 in Palestine.
The fair will include flu shots, several free screenings, food samples, and door prizes. Fair participants will receive bags with local resource information as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants will remain in their vehicles and will be required to wear masks to access the screenings and food vendors.
Brookshire’s Pharmacy will administer flu shots for people from age 7 to 99. Participants need to provide insurance cards; Medicare, most private insurance, and insurance for both City and County employees are accepted.
Blood sugar glucose testing will be provided by Angels Care Home Health. For best screen- ing results, participants need to be fasting. Dairy Queen, Brookshire’s, Subway, and William George will be providing food for individuals to eat after they have had their tests.
Andrea Sims with Quality Measures Solaris Hospice will be performing Pulse Oximetry screenings.
Participants will receive information about local resources from Anderson CountyAgriLife Extension Agency, Amerigroup, Angels Care Home Health,Health, Adult Protective Service, Area Agency on Aging, CASA, College of Dentistry Texas A&M University, Crossroads Family Care, Department of State Health Services, East Texas Council on Governments, Goodwill, Legacy at Town Creek, Southeast Texas Poison Center, Talking Book Program, UT Health Center Colon Cancer Project, United Healthcare.
This event is open to every community member and there is no age limit.
Individuals who do not have health insurance and are living on fixed incomes would benefit from attending this event.
For more information about the Community Health Fair, contact PRCIL at 903-729-7505.
