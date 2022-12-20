For the 19th year Palestine's annual Christmas Carol Sing-a-long will take the stage at the historic Texas Theatre.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating 19 years this season,” said event founder and host Timothy Triplett. “When we first began, we weren't really sure what we were doing, but now we have it down to an art and have worked out all the kinks.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the caroling will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 22 at the Texas Theater, located at 213 W. Crawford in Palestine.
The Christmas Carol Sing-a-long brings back wonderful memories for Triplett who recalls his experience in a fourth and fifth grade community choir of Palestine elementary school students during a concert of Christmas carols at the First Baptist Church when he was a child.
One of the unique aspects of the evening's event is that almost all the verses are sung for each carol. The words are projected onto a backdrop behind the stage, so remembering the words is not a necessity. Wireless microphones are distributed to those in the audience who are comfortable singing into a mic, including children.
“Each year we host this event to join family and friends of all ages,” Triplett said. “People are able to sing along and enjoy the true joy of the holiday season in this relaxing atmosphere.”
The Palestine Community Theatre donates the use of the Texas Theatre free of charge, and volunteers provide the music, making this an event open to all at no charge.
For more information, call 903-723-4000.
