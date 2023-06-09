Palestine mourns Sharon Grizzle, a vivacious business woman known for her love of community and volunteer work.
“Jesus said that if you had faith the size of a mustard seed you could move mountains. Sharon was possessed of that kind of faith,” said Rev. Jordan Byrd, a friend and fellow member of many of the organizations Grizzle championed. “She was the epitome of a ‘mover and shaker.’ If she thought something ought to be done, she would do it. She would move whatever mountains needed moving to help bring those things about. Subsequently, she was somehow involved in just about every positive thing that happened in the community. I’m not sure what we are going to do without her.”
Grizzle was born in Jackson, South Carolina on Aug. 22, 1946 to Oliver J. Sullivan and Constance Telladira. She was a graduate of Irving High School, Class of 1964.
As a businesswoman, Grizzle was once the proud owner of a Best Western hotel, and locally she managed Eilenberger's Bakery. Under Grizzle’s guidance, Eilenberger’s expanded from baked goods, offering hand-dipped chocolates, gourmet popcorn, gourmet coffees and other gift basket products.
Many in Palestine knew Grizzle because of her servant’s heart for volunteer work, and dedication to our community and its improvement.
In fact, Grizzle met her husband, Burl, while volunteering for the Red Cross. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage and were blessed with two children; Brooke and Wade, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Palestine, Harvey Woman's Club, Palestine Chamber of Commerce, "WE CARE," the Newcomers Welcome Committee and the XINU Beta Chapter Sorority. She also served on the boards of the YMCA and Meals on Wheels and was active with the Boy Scouts.
“Sharon was such a generous and caring person,” said Judge Michael Davis, a friend and fellow member of Rotary Club of Palestine. “She was a devout Rotarian and believed in the spirit of service to others. Sharon helped sponsor me into our club 14 years ago, and I still remember her passion in describing the mission of Rotary to me.
“As many others will tell you, she also had a wonderful personality. I will always remember her great sense of humor and how she enjoyed being the life of the party.”
“Sharon was a long term Rotarian, and was an important member of our club,” said Sloan Shuffler, president of the Downtown Rotary Club of Palestine. “She loved Rotary and she loved us. She was always the life of the party, and we will miss her always.”
In 2002, she was honored as the first woman Citizen of the Year for Palestine.
“Sharon was one of those ladies that would do anything for anybody,” said Greg Lindsey. “It was never about ‘me.’ That’s what made her special.”
"I always liked Sharon," said Michael Thomason, also a fellow Rotarian. "She was involved in everything, and always happy and outgoing. She was a part of the fabric of life in Palestine and she was a good friend. She will be missed."
Friends are cordially invited to share memories of Grizzle during a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8 p.m. at Rhone Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Grizzle will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9 at Evangelistic Temple with Dan Manuel officiating. Mike Thomason, Mark Henderson, Hugh Summers, Greg Lindsey, Harold Campbell, Judge Michael Davis, Mark Davis, and Rev. Jordan Byrd will serve as pallbearers.
A private interment will follow at Roselawn Park in Palestine.
Rhone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
