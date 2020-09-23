World War II Veteran Victor Lively, 99, passed away Sunday at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living.
He was born July 25, 1921 in Anderson County to Marshall and Allie Moorehead Lively.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Slocum High School and was stationed at Pearl Harbor aboard the battleship U.S.S. Nevada when the Japanese attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.
Lively went on to serve his country aboard U.S.S. Nevada following the raid on Pearl Harbor. After the ship was repaired and revamped with new artillery and a new crew in Bremerton, Wash., the group set sail for the Aleutian Islands and helped drive a small contingent of Japanese troops from Attu Island. He was also aboard the U.S.S. Nevada at Normandy, on the 40mm squad, “shelling the shoreline” while providing support to the Allied forces on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The Nevada was part of the Allied naval fleet to begin bombarding the Germans at Normandy during the pre-dawn hours before the first troops began landing.
Following Normandy, Lively remembers being stationed in the Philippines.
After the war’s conclusion, the U.S.S. Nevada’s crew was transferred to other ships, and Lively finished out his time on a smaller vessel before returning to civilian life in Texas.
He and his wife, Merle, settled first in Houston and then in Palestine where Lively worked for the Power and Light Company and his wife worked for Missouri Pacific Railroad in the Redlands Building.
He later moved to Fort Worth to learn the heating and air conditioning trade, and then back to Houston to serve as supervisor for the air conditioning and refrigeration department at the VA hospital, where he worked for the next 25 years.
After retiring, he moved back to Palestine to live near his son, Jeffery Lively, and grandchildren.
He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Palestine and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Graveside services for Lively will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Strong Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Shaver officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
