In recognition of the National Day of Prayer, local churches, ministers and members of the community will meet at noon on Thursday at Reagan Park for worship and prayer.
This year's theme is “Love, Life, and Liberty;” inspired by the scripture 2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
During the prayer rally, led by Brandon Green, prayers will go out for government, churches, military, families, education, media and businesses.
A limited lunch will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
The first call to prayer came in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. A call to prayer continued through U.S. history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863.
In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer.
In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan. It set the date as the first Thursday in May.
Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
