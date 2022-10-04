All systems are go for Palestine Community Theater’s fall production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” and odds are good that it will go just right.
Opening night, for what promises to be a hilarious good time, kicks off with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 7 at the historic Texas Theater.
The curtain will open at 7:30 for Friday and Saturday performances and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees.
Performance dates for the production are Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
PCT veteran Chaundra Dantin is handling the directing duties for the production and couldn’t be happier with how the show is shaping up.
“We’re in a good place and right where we need to be,” Dantin said. “I have enjoyed the challenge of something new and all the details for this one.”
The “something new” for Dantin is directing her first non-musical production, which requires a different set of skills from musical plays.
“I usually do musicals and the large-cast summer shows,” Dantin said. “I’ve lost count, but I think I’ve directed around six and worked as music director and any number of other production roles.”
Her first foray into the world of non-musicals looks to be a fun one. A brief synopsis describes the play as “A smash hit farce.” Set on opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor,’ things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. The 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show, including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, actors who trip over everything, including their lines and promises to be a truly unforgettable spectacle.
The cast and crew welcomed a few PCT veterans, but many new faces will hit the stage for the first time.
“It’s been great to add some new members to our PCT family,” Dantin said. “I’ve gotten to laugh almost every night for the last two months. Who wouldn’t enjoy that?”
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford Street in Palestine.
For ticket information go to www.PCTBoxoffice.com.
