Palestine Community Theatre is holding open auditions for its fall production of Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the historic Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, downtown Palestine.
This show, directed by Linda McDonald with Assistant Director Sandy Webb, and sponsored by Dr. Michael and Mrs. Charmaine Wilkinson, will hit the stage Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 and Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.
Roles are available for several men and three women, and auditions will include a cold read and other director-chosen exercises.
According to the play’s synopisis on dramatists.com, the play opens when drama critic Mortimer Brewster's engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts' window seat.
Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren't just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him.
Between his aunts' penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police, not to mention Mortimer's own hesitancy about marriage, it'll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding.
Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic black comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison; family.
Character descriptions for the roles available can be found at https://www.facebook., and questions or concerns can be sent to historic.texas.theatre@gmail.com.
