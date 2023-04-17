Palestine Community Theater will hold auditions for its summer production, Roald Dahl's “Matilda the Musical” at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6 in the historic Texas Theater.
PCT veteran Chaundra Dantin will once again take the director's chair as she returns to familiar territory. Last year's "The Play that Goes Wrong" was Dantin's first non-musical effort as director. Her debut in that genre went spectacularly well, but she is looking forward to getting back to her roots after taking some time away from directing.
"I'm so excited to take the reigns again for Matilda," Dantin said. "I've missed the creative outlet. I've already been working for months with family and friends to have a good portion of the set ready when rehearsals begin."
Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly, and creates her own stories. Matilda’s bravery teaches us that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story."
Roles are available for men, women, boys and girls ages 8 and up. Those auditioning can expect a cold read of various provided monologues. A portion of a song from the show will also be taught and sung during the audition.
"We have a great production team put together," Dantin said. “Larry Weber is our Assistant Director, Curt DeWitt is Stage Manager and Gabrielle Folmar is our Choreographer. We are all so ready to get this show on the road!”
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford Street in Palestine.
For more information contact historic.texas.theatre@gmail.com.
