Members of the Neches community are asking for the resignation of Elementary School Principal Kimberlyn Ann Snider, who turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Feb. 2 after being indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression.
The group calling for her removal invites and encourages the public to attend the Monday, Feb. 8, NISD school board meeting, sign up to speak and sign a petition. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. but anyone who wished to speak must sign up by 6:15 p.m.
